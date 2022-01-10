Chehaw visitors experience 18th century life

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - People throughout Southwest Georgia got a little taste of how it was back in the 18th century.

Chehaw Park & Zoo hosted its 30th annual Frontier Festival.

Lauren Dorminey has been coming to the Frontier Festival since she was a kid. (WALB)

“I’ve just learned that there is so much knowledge and people who were proud to keep these techniques of survival alive and they take pride it in,” said Lauren Dorminey, a festival attendee.

Some of those techniques included making fire and catching prey.

Many historians were out demonstrating how pioneers and mountain men lived, and how tough life used to be compared to today.

Dorminey has been coming to this event since she was a kid. She talked about some of the knowledge she gained.

“Well, specifically I learned from Nick yesterday and today on how to start a fire with the steel and the flint. So that was probably my favorite thing because I love anything to do with fire,” said Dorminey.

Dorminey also said she thinks she could have survived back in the 18th century if she knew the right people.

Volunteer Coordinator of the Frontier Festival Ben Kirkland said people continue to come back every year because the event is unique. (WALB)

Volunteer Coordinator of the Frontier Festival Ben Kirkland described what he believes brings people back every year.

“Well, it’s a very unique event. You’re not going to see this anywhere. I think there’s one or two more similar to this in the entire state. So it’s not something you’re going to see anywhere, any day. So if you want to see something along this nature, everybody is camped in pre-1840 camps and dressed in all of their encroachments,” said Kirkland.

Sunday marked the last day of the festival.

