Body recovered from Tift Co. lake

ELDORADO, Ga. (WALB) - A body was recovered from a Tift County lake on Sunday, according to Coroner Josh Hendrix.

Trequavion Thomas was found on Sunday around 9:30 a.m. at Lake Larry in Eldorado.

The coroner said Thomas’ car was recovered Saturday night.

The cause of death is not known. An autopsy will be done Tuesday, according to Hendrix.

This is a developing story and we will update when more information becomes available.

