Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Biden and Harris to visit Georgia Tuesday to push for John Lewis Voting Rights Act

What Democrats want to hear, and what Republicans want the White House should address.
By David Ade
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Atlanta together on Tuesday. They will be selling a legislative package on voting rights.

“This is more than just an ordinary speech,” said Rep. Nikema Williams (D-Ga).

Congresswoman Nikema Williams now serves the Georgia House district replacing the late Congressman John Lewis. Voting rights legislation being proposed by Democrats in Washington carries Lewis’ name.

When asked about what her district needs to hear from the president and vice president Tuesday, Williams said, “It’s about putting the entire power of the White House behind this move to get voting rights legislation.”

The Republican National Committee National spokesperson Paris Dennard said while Democrats have criticized voting law changes in Georgia, Republicans did the right thing in passing them.

“Georgia’s election integrity laws that were put in place to protect the vote and to make sure that people that look like me especially have their votes protected,” Dennard said.

Dennard also accused the Biden and Harris administration of using race in Georgia to sell nationwide changes to voting laws.

“What we’ve seen in Georgia are just time and time again the Democrats, especially Biden and Harris are hell bent on using race baiting and pandering and racial politics to divide us,” Dennard said.

The White House says the president and vice president will focus on what they call the urgent need to pass legislation to protect the constitutional right to vote and the integrity of American elections.

President Biden and Vice President Harris will speak at the Atlanta University Center Consortium on the grounds of Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College.

They are expected to return to Washington later Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
Body recovered from Tift Co. lake
Dalton Harrell
Fishing tournament in honor of Bainbridge accidental shooting victim Saturday
A patient getting the monoclonal antibody treatment.
What is going on with monoclonal antibody therapy?
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
The Albany Police Department is investigating two deaths that happened at separate locations,...
APD launches death investigations

Latest News

Biden and Harris to visit Georgia Tuesday to push for John Lewis Voting Rights Act
Biden and Harris to visit Georgia Tuesday to push for John Lewis Voting Rights Act
Georgia voting stickers
New lawsuit challenges 3 Georgia congressional district maps
Georgia Capitol
Republicans seek to spotlight politics of schools in Georgia
Andre Dickens gives his inauguration speech on Jane 3, 2022.
New Atlanta mayor sworn in: ‘Nothing that we can’t accomplish’