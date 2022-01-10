Ask the Expert
APD launches death investigations

The Albany Police Department is investigating two deaths that happened at separate locations,...
The Albany Police Department is investigating two deaths that happened at separate locations, according to a release from the agency.(Gray Media)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is investigating two deaths that happened at separate locations, according to a release from the agency.

On Monday, shortly before 6:30 a.m., police responded to the 1200 block of Kingstown Court. Dessere Gray, 34, was found dead in her home. Police said her cause of death is not known at this time.

Also on Monday, shortly after 8 a.m., police responded to the 400 block of Dorsett Avenue. Raashon Hention, 49, was found dead, according to APD. Police said the initial investigation found no foul play.

APD officials said more information is pending on autopsies in both deaths.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

