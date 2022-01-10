Ask the Expert
Albany native skates towards Olympics in winter trials

By Keshawn Ward
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany native Sabien Tinson competed for a chance to be in the Winter Olympics.

It’s been quite the journey for Tinson. From competing in various sports like basketball and football as a kid, he fell in love with a new sport, which started at Stardust Skate Center.

“I put on skates and raced the owner’s son for a little concession pass, free slice of pizza and drink or whatever, and I beat him. And for me to do that, to put on skates and never skated in my life and have that type of balance, it kind of surprised him because he skated his own life,” said Tinson.

From that point on, Tinson began to surprise a lot more people.

He ended up becoming a three-time world champion inline skating and a silver medalist.

Jayden Watt, one of Tinson’s friends, witnessed his talent in Stardust.

“Sabien was always motivation for me because I was younger than him and he was older, so he was always coaching me to do my best because he was so much faster than I was,” said Watt.

Sabien Tinson has always done well in inline skating but he decided it was time to try a new challenge.(WALB)

Tinson’s parents realized their son’s potential, so they decided to move out to the Good Life City and took his talents to Tampa, Fla. early in his teen years.

“To become great in the sport and to want to excel in the sport, it has to become a lifestyle. You have to be willing to understand that and commit to that,” said Tinson’s father, Scott.

Tinson then started homeschooling as well, so there would be no distractions from skating and his education.

He has always done well in inline skating but he decided it was time to try a new challenge.

“He’s only been on ice 22-23 weeks and he qualified to take place in this year’s Olympic trials and that’s a milestone and we’re just ecstatic about that,” said Tinson’s mother, Stephanie.

Tinson ended up ranking 11th out of 28 people but his family said great things will come for him in the future.

His ultimate goal is to become a gold medalist in the Olympics and he said he will always represent the 229 and keep in contact with friends and family back home.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

