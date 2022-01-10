Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

2 children, 1 adult stabbed to death inside Kentucky apartment

Police responded to reports of a stabbing in Walton, Ky.
Police responded to reports of a stabbing in Walton, Ky.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - Two children and one adult were killed in a stabbing in Kentucky late Sunday, according to local officials.

Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stabbing inside an apartment in Walton, where they found two children and two adults with multiple stab wounds. Three of them were pronounced dead at the scene, WXIX reports.

The sheriff’s office identified the bodies of 3-year-old Katie Farrell-Pena, 12-year-old Nikki Romero-Pena and 31-year-old Monique Pena.

The surviving adult was identified as 36-year-old Matthew Farrell. He was airlifted to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and has since been discharged from the hospital.

Authorities said Farrell is cooperating with the investigation, and they do not believe any other suspects were involved in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Harrell
Fishing tournament in honor of Bainbridge accidental shooting victim Saturday
A patient getting the monoclonal antibody treatment.
What is going on with monoclonal antibody therapy?
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended
Christopher Duncan was arrested for sexual exploitation of children.
Leesburg man arrested in child exploitation case
Anthony Taylor III, 20, wanted for reckless driving on an all-terrain vehicle.
APD: Man wanted for reckless driving on all-terrain vehicle

Latest News

FILE - Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test...
Home COVID tests to be covered by insurers starting Saturday
Registered nurse Sara Nystrom, of Townshend, Vt., prepares to enter a patient's room in the...
US hospitals letting infected staff members stay on the job
New York Mayor Eric Adams on Monday revised the death toll from a high-rise fire, saying 17...
Safety features failed in NYC high-rise fire that killed 17
FILE - Dominick Black looks at a photograph held by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger,...
Man who bought gun for Kyle Rittenhouse pleads no contest