First Alert Weather

A few strong to severe storms possible into the next work week.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A high-pressure system is pushing east leading to winds out of the southeast and south. This will lead to a few areas of patchy fog early Sunday morning with temperatures in the 50s. This in turn will bring in more moisture to southwest Georgia ahead of a cold front on Sunday. This frontal system is set to move through late Sunday afternoon and through the evening. At this time, The Storm Prediction Center has western portions of South Georgia under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. The threats currently include a brief tornado or two and damaging winds in excess of 60+ mph. We can expect rain chances into Monday morning, but the severe threat should drop as the night goes on. Showers will come to an end early on Monday. However, we will hold on to some clouds for a while before we clear out. Temperatures will be much cooler than the 70s on Sunday with highs on Monday in the 60s. We stay cool for the rest of the workweek with highs mainly in the 50s and lows in the 30s. We will slowly warm-up ahead of a new frontal system next weekend.

