Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Rain returns Sunday to SGA

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful sunshine with cool 50s Friday afternoon. Tonight clear, cold and frosty as lows drop into the low 30s.

Following a cold Saturday morning look for sunshine and seasonal low to mid 60s through the afternoon. Increasing clouds as winds shift south ahead of Sunday’s cold front. Mostly dry with isolated showers late afternoon then rain becomes likely Sunday evening into early Monday.

As the front passes Monday clearing and colder again. Highs in the 60s drop into the 50s while lows dip into the 30s even below freezing Wednesday morning which will be the coldest of the next 7 days.

Otherwise quiet and dry with a gradual warmup through the week. Rain becomes likely into next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reco Jones, Jr. was charged in connection to the shooting death of Frederick Gillard III, 28.
18-year-old charged in Valdosta shooting death
A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
Ahmaud Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son
APD said the woman has been identified but her name hasn’t been released at this time.
Albany police investigating forgery incident
Christopher Duncan was arrested for sexual exploitation of children.
Leesburg man arrested in child exploitation case
APD needs help identifying reindeer statue thieves
APD needs help identifying reindeer statue thieves

Latest News

Cold front brings weekend rain
First Alert Weather 6pm Friday January 7
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Briefly wet before colder air returns