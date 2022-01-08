Rain returns Sunday to SGA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful sunshine with cool 50s Friday afternoon. Tonight clear, cold and frosty as lows drop into the low 30s.

Following a cold Saturday morning look for sunshine and seasonal low to mid 60s through the afternoon. Increasing clouds as winds shift south ahead of Sunday’s cold front. Mostly dry with isolated showers late afternoon then rain becomes likely Sunday evening into early Monday.

As the front passes Monday clearing and colder again. Highs in the 60s drop into the 50s while lows dip into the 30s even below freezing Wednesday morning which will be the coldest of the next 7 days.

Otherwise quiet and dry with a gradual warmup through the week. Rain becomes likely into next weekend.

