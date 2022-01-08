Fishing tournament in honor of Bainbridge accidental shooting victim Saturday

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The community is rallying around the family of a baseball player who lost his life in an accidental shooting.

Dalton Harrell was killed in December when a gun fell from a vehicle at a golf course in Bainbridge.

On Saturday, a fishing tournament will take place in his honor, and the organizer says all the money raised will go to Harrell’s family.

Businesses around the region also chipped in.

Event organizer Ryan Higgins says the prizes for the winners will be from those businesses who donated.

Sign-up is from 5-6:30 a.m. at Big Jim’s on Lake Seminole, 7863 Reynolds Landing Road in Donalsonville.

Higgins said Harrell spent a lot of time at Big Jim’s.

Harrell also played baseball for Florida A & M University before his death.

”He was the guy that made it out of Bainbridge. Everybody loved him,” said Higgins.

Higgins says Harrell was a very competitive fisherman, who would fish with whatever equipment he had.

There will also be a raffle and food at Saturday’s event.

All ages, abilities, and boat types are welcome.

If you can’t make it out to the water, Higgins says you can also reach out to him to donate.

