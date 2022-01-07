Worth Co. Health Department to host vaccine incentive event

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Worth County Health Department is trying to get people vaccinated through a new $50 gift card incentive.

The goal is to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

Worth County Health Department Nurse Manager Gina Connell said she feels good about this event. She thinks it may be a good way to bring people in who may have vaccine hesitancy.

“We’re hoping that we are encouraging folks to actually, number one, get the vaccine because everybody needs one but number two, to be able to try to complete the series if they started it,” said Connell.

The event will be held at the Worth County Health Department.

“Yes, we are gonna be doing a COVID vaccine event on Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. here at the Worth County Health Department. And that is located on 1012 West Franklin St. in Sylvester,” said Connell.

But be aware, not everyone is eligible for the $50 gift card.

“We are doing boosters, but the $50 gift cards are not for boosters. They’re only for the initial dose and the second dose,” said Connell.

The Worth County Department of Public Health is encouraging people to register before the event. To register you can call (229) 777-2150.

