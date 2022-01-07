Terrell County youth center continues to keep kids out the streets

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - The Positive Direction Youth Center is back for their 19th year and they believe it’s going to be another year they keep kids off the streets.

“They enjoy doing paintings. They enjoy what we call crab soccer, and the first time I saw that I was just excited and then they get a chance to do the hoverboards and this is better than just being out doing nothing,” said founder and director of Positive Direction, Dorothy Tomlin.

Positive Direction founder and director, Dorothy Tomlin (WALB)

Over the past year, Tomlin said their enrollment has increased drastically since the beginning of the pandemic.

She believes days like their annual Fun Friday are a driving factor to keep kids on a positive direction.

Parents will be able to go to work and have peace of mind knowing that their children are being educated, they’re being fed, they’re having a lot of social interaction and they’re being motivated to want to learn.

Kids participating in 'crab soccer' for their annual fun Friday (WALB)

In the midst of a pandemic, they are still making it mandatory for kids to wear masks at all times in the classroom when they learn and when they’re out and about on days like this.

Tomlin said if you want to sign up you can come into their resource center, Monday through Friday 1-6 p.m. for registration.

