Search continues for suspect after mother, daughter killed in Vidalia

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The search continues for a suspect after a mother and daughter were killed outside the daughter’s home Thursday.

The corner of 5th Street and Winona in Vidalia sits eerily quiet Friday. A stark contrast to the sadness Thursday.

Torey Harden was shot to death on her own front porch. A day later, some neighbors remain in shock. David Garcia was at work when a friend told him what had just happened.

“I called my parents and asked if they were okay. They said “yeah, we just heard gunshots,” Garcia said.

The gunshots wounded Harden and her mother Pam. Neighbors who knew the daughter still can’t believe it.

“It was scary. My sister was calling me to see if it was me over there. A lot of people were worried because I was,” neighbor Ashonte Williams said.

Williams says she briefly lived with Torey and saw nothing that could have predicted this, especially at her quiet apartment.

“I’m nervous because it could happen to anybody! It could have been anybody standing over there instead of her, somebody else at her house.”

Both neighbors say the shooting jars them from a comfort they’ve had here.

The GBI says the shooter has not been positively identified, but was seen leaving the scene in a blue 2021 Nissan Rogue with a busted window, Georgia license plate RRX1184. Vidalia Police officers say the victims knew the suspected shooter.

Anyone with information should contact GBI Eastman office at 478.374.6988 or Vidalia Police Department at 912.537.4123. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1.800.597.TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

