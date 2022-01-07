Nine Baker County Bears honored for their dedication during 2020 football season

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - With the first-ever football season for the Baker County Bears in the books. Nine players were honored Friday with Letterman Jackets. A moment earned by not missing a single day of summer workouts, practices, or Friday night games.

An achievement met with all the smiles and cheer.

Head Coach Derex Woumnm said, “I’m so thankful and so proud of them and just grateful for this day.”

Sophomore running back Isaiah Rhymes added how special he thought the day was, “It felt very good to have this put on me. I’m proud of myself for coming this far.”

Around this time last year, Baker County embarked on the creation of the school’s first-ever football team. An award head football coach Derex Woumnm says is about more than football.

“If you take the time and really work and give it your all you will be rewarded, and that’s the biggest picture they can see. This is bigger than football, this is life lesson. If you put everything into it, the reward is coming,” Woumnm said.

Rhymes told me, it’s a moment he worked for all year.

“It’s very special, because coming during summer workouts and working hard and wanting to do something special for the school is special. It’s a blessing to have football at this school and get these,” said Rhymes.

Rhymes continued, “I’m confident about next season. Next season is going to be a really good season, a winnable season.”

Woumnm said, “We want them to be proud of their school. We want them to be proud of where they come from and where they’re going.”

Coach Woumnm told me eight of the Lettermen are freshman to juniors, highlighting the strong foundation and culture they’ve built in just one season. So of course, these bears are eager to get back to those summer workouts.

