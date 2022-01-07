Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Nine Baker County Bears honored for their dedication during 2020 football season

Nine Baker County Bears awarded with Letterman Jackets
Nine Baker County Bears awarded with Letterman Jackets(Source: WALB)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - With the first-ever football season for the Baker County Bears in the books. Nine players were honored Friday with Letterman Jackets. A moment earned by not missing a single day of summer workouts, practices, or Friday night games.

An achievement met with all the smiles and cheer.

Head Coach Derex Woumnm said, “I’m so thankful and so proud of them and just grateful for this day.”

Sophomore running back Isaiah Rhymes added how special he thought the day was, “It felt very good to have this put on me. I’m proud of myself for coming this far.”

Around this time last year, Baker County embarked on the creation of the school’s first-ever football team. An award head football coach Derex Woumnm says is about more than football.

“If you take the time and really work and give it your all you will be rewarded, and that’s the biggest picture they can see. This is bigger than football, this is life lesson. If you put everything into it, the reward is coming,” Woumnm said.

Rhymes told me, it’s a moment he worked for all year.

“It’s very special, because coming during summer workouts and working hard and wanting to do something special for the school is special. It’s a blessing to have football at this school and get these,” said Rhymes.

Rhymes continued, “I’m confident about next season. Next season is going to be a really good season, a winnable season.”

Woumnm said, “We want them to be proud of their school. We want them to be proud of where they come from and where they’re going.”

Coach Woumnm told me eight of the Lettermen are freshman to juniors, highlighting the strong foundation and culture they’ve built in just one season. So of course, these bears are eager to get back to those summer workouts.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reco Jones, Jr. was charged in connection to the shooting death of Frederick Gillard III, 28.
18-year-old charged in Valdosta shooting death
APD said the woman has been identified but her name hasn’t been released at this time.
Albany police investigating forgery incident
A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
Ahmaud Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son
Christopher Duncan was arrested for sexual exploitation of children.
Leesburg man arrested in child exploitation case
APD needs help identifying reindeer statue thieves
APD needs help identifying reindeer statue thieves

Latest News

Ashley Henderson has been hired as head coach for the Monticello Hurricanes.
Ashley Henderson hired as Monticello’s head football coach
Sean Calhoun has been named the new head coach of the Colquitt County Packers.
New Colquitt Co. head football coach named
WALB News 10
Olympics, Super Bowl, oh my!: Counting down to the Winter Olympics, Super Bowl
Valdosta State names next head football coach
Valdosta State announces new head football coach