New lawsuit challenges 3 Georgia congressional district maps

ATLANTA - Voting rights groups and individual voters have filed a federal lawsuit that says the new map for three Georgia congressional districts violate the Constitution and weaken the power of voters of color.

It challenges the 6th, 13th and 14th congressional districts, al of which are in the Atlanta area.

The Southern Poverty Law Center filed the lawsuit Friday on behalf of Common Cause, the League of Women Voters of Georgia and individual voters.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed the new maps on Dec. 30.

At least three other lawsuits have already been filed challenging various aspects of the new congressional, state Senate and state House maps.

Republicans have said they were careful to follow the dictates of the Voting Rights Act when drawing the maps.

Congressional maps must be redrawn every 10 years after the census to ensure that each one has the same number of people. This ensures that each voter is represented equally in the U.S. House.

