Georgia loosens quarantine and contact tracing in schools

Georgia is easing COVID-19 quarantine and contact tracing requirements in schools as Gov. Brian Kemp urges superintendents to keep students attending in person.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia is easing COVID-19 quarantine and contact tracing requirements in schools as Gov. Brian Kemp urges superintendents to keep students attending in person.

Kemp and Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey said Thursday that school employees no longer must quarantine after they are exposed to the virus as long as they wear a mask and don’t develop symptoms.

The letter also says contact tracing in schools is now optional. That means schools may no longer have to notify other students or employees exposed to people who are sick with COVID-19. Kemp’s announcement came under pressure from other Republicans to force all schools to resume in-person classes.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

