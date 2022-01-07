Briefly wet before colder air returns

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - From mostly sunny to mostly cloudy as a cold front pushed toward SGA. Late afternoon brought a few showers for our areas along the GA/FL line. That area of rain has shifted north early evening. There’s a narrow band rain along a cold front that’ll push through before midnight. Behind the front drier and much colder air filters in to clear us out and drop lows into the 30s and with light winds it’ll feel even colder. Bundle up as you head out the door early Friday.

The week ends with plenty of sunshine but little warmth as highs top low to mid 50s. Cold 30s Saturday morning give way to milder mid 60s through the afternoon. Not as nice Sunday but warmer. Next cold front arrives with another round of rain Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. Gradual clearing and cold again as highs drop from the mid 70s into the 50s early week.

Seasonably cool 60s late week and still day. Rain chances return next weekend.

