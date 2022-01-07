Ask the Expert
APD: Man wanted for reckless driving on all-terrain vehicle

Anthony Taylor III, 20, wanted for reckless driving on an all-terrain vehicle.
Anthony Taylor III, 20, wanted for reckless driving on an all-terrain vehicle.(Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for a man wanted for reckless driving on an all-terrain vehicle.

On Thursday, Anthony Taylor III, 20, was with a group of friends who were riding four-wheelers and dirt bikes on the road, according to APD.

Police said while traveling south on Blaylock Street and East 3rd Avenue around 4:41 p.m., investigators noticed a group riding dirt bikes and four-wheelers. When they saw police, the group came to an abrupt stop, almost colliding with a vehicle on the road.

Taylor was on a green and white dirt bike near the intersection. He was not wearing a helmet in the front and his face was not covered. He was also wearing a red sweatshirt and a black headband.

When officers attempted a traffic stop, police said the group sped off at a high rate and refused to stop. Police said the group also ran a stop sign at East 3rd and Swift Street, jumped a curb, then entered a wooded area.

“Those who continue to ride off-road vehicles recklessly will either be stopped because of an arrest and citation or a severe injury,” said Chief Michael Persley. ”Stop them before their actions cause irreversible consequences.”

Taylor is wanted for reckless driving, headgear and eyewear required, stop sign violation, and obstruction of officers.

If anyone has any information about this case, they can contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

