4 SWGA schools to get funding to expand fine arts

Seven schools are getting stART grants. The state education department said these grants can be...
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Education is awarding thousands of dollars to rural Georgia school districts to expand fine arts opportunities.

Seven schools are getting stART grants. The state is awarding a total of $70,000.

The state education department said these grants can be “used to create or expand arts initiatives that significantly improve students’ access to the arts.”

The following schools in southwest Georgia were awarded the grants:

  • North Brooks Elementary School, Brooks County
  • Brooks County Middle School, Brooks County
  • Quitman Elementary School, Brooks County
  • Cook High School, Cook County

“Every child in every part of our state deserves access to a well-rounded education, including access to high-quality arts education,” Richard Woods, state superintendent, said. “Students learn skills to help them solve problems, make decisions, think creatively, and articulate a vision through fine arts. Additionally, students gain self-esteem and self-discipline through arts classes. Through stART grant funding, more rural districts can extend fine arts education opportunities to more children.”

