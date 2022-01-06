Ask the Expert
Tracking next round of rain

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Plenty of sun with a few clouds and seasonal 60s Wednesday afternoon. Tonight lows drop into the low to mid 40s for a chilly start Thursday. Tomorrow a sun/cloud mix with warm 60s ahead of a cold front pushing east with a quick round of isolated to scattered showers into Thursday evening.

The front passes early Friday ushering in drier and colder air for a chilly end to the week. Lows drop into the 30s while highs only reach mid 50s.

While the weekend kicks off with lows around freezing, temperatures rebound into the mid 60s with tons of sunshine Saturday.

Warmer mid 70s Sunday ahead of the next cold front. Look for widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. Rain moves out early Monday followed by gradual clearing and another plunge of colder air.

Winter’s chill holds into midweek with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

