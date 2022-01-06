Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Texas toddler gets gun in car, shoots mother, sibling

A mother and her 1-year-old were shot by her 2-year-old in a Granbury, Texas, Walmart parking...
A mother and her 1-year-old were shot by her 2-year-old in a Granbury, Texas, Walmart parking lot on Wednesday.(Source: WFAA/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANBURY, Texas (AP) - A handgun went off in the hands of a toddler in a Texas Walmart parking lot Wednesday, wounding the child’s mother in the arm and side and young sibling in the leg, police said.

The shooting happened in Granbury, Texas, about 40 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

Police said the gun discharged once when the 2-year-old took it from between a seat and the center console while in the car with a 1-year-old sibling and with their 23-year-old mother standing outside near the driver’s side door.

The children’s 26-year-old father was standing near the vehicle’s rear, police said.

The mother and 1-year-old were taken to Fort Worth hospitals, but neither was wounded severely, said police Lt. Russell Grizzard.

Police are still investigating and haven’t yet determined if any charges will be filed, Grizzard said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean Calhoun has been named the new head coach of the Colquitt County Packers.
New Colquitt Co. head football coach named
Fatal wreck
Man dies following Dougherty Co. wreck
Police looking to identify woman involved in forgery
Albany police looking to identify woman involved in forgery
Police said both have been found safe.
Update: Missing Albany mother, child found
Troopers said the vehicle tried to drive away and sideswiped another car.
3 killed in New Year’s Day traffic stop turned crash

Latest News

President Joe Biden spoke at the U.S. Capitol one year after a pro-Trump mob attacked.
Biden decries ‘big lie,’ blames Trump for Capitol insurrection
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi notes the first anniversary of the Capitol riot in comments Thursday.
Pelosi pays tribute to 'heroism' in face of Capitol riot
FILE - Director Peter Bogdanovich poses for a photo on Feb. 17, 2005, at the Regent Beverly...
Peter Bogdanovich, director of ‘Paper Moon,’ dead at 82
A mother in Ohio is living in a van with her four children. She said she can’t get help finding...
Mother living in van with 4 kids says she can’t find a place to live
This booking photograph provided by the N.H. Attorney General's office shows Kayla Montgomery,...
Stepmother of missing Harmony Montgomery charged with fraud