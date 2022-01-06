Ask the Expert
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended

The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMDEN, Conn. (AP/WSFB) — A Connecticut high school has apologized and suspended a coach after its girls’ basketball team beat an overmatched opponent 92-4.

Sacred Heart Academy of Hamden beat Lyman Hall-Wallingford on Monday night. The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.

Sacred Heart’s president says the school is deeply remorseful about how the game was played and suspended girls’ basketball coach Jason Kirck.

According to WFSB, the basketball team is considered one of the best in the state. The basketball squad was undefeated and ranked third in this week’s GameTime CT Poll.

Before Monday night’s game, the team won by scores of 83 to 48 and 80 to 37.

Lyman Hall’s coach said his team was pressed through most of the first half, and Sacred Heart continued to run its fast break and shoot 3-pointers with the game well out of hand.

Kirck has yet to issue a comment. He was suspended for one game.

Sacred Heart Academy and Lyman Hall are slated to play again on Jan. 28.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. WFSB contributed to this report.

