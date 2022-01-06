Ask the Expert
Republicans seek to spotlight politics of schools in Georgia

Georgia Capitol
Georgia Capitol(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Social conservatives are looking to push education policy to the forefront when Georgia lawmakers begin meeting Monday.

They’re being driven by a national tumult over the pandemic and race.

Republicans are also taking cues from Glenn Youngkin’s gubernatorial victory in Virginia, believing school policy can sway swing voters who voted for Democrats.

One top issue will be efforts to block obscene materials from school websites and libraries.

Another top issue will be regulating what schools can teach about race, an effort Republicans characterize as banning critical race theory.

Conservatives want to give parents greater ability to examine what schools teach, restrict sex education and ban transgender girls from school sports.

