Railroad repairs scheduled for multiple crossings in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Multiple railroad crossings within Thomasville city limits will be closed because of maintenance and repairs, according to the city.

In a press release, the city said CSX Transportation will start maintenance with the railroad crossings at Shady Lane and on East Pinetree Boulevard between Metcalf Avenue and Garden Center Boulevard on Monday, Jan. 17.

Additional crossings at Market Street, between Highway 84 and Metcalf Avenue, and Susie Way, between Highway 84 and Metcalf Avenue will closed starting on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

“According to the information provided to the City of Thomasville, multiple railroad crossings within our city limits will be temporarily closed,” said Chris White, assistant city manager. “CSX expects the crossings to be closed for approximately three to five days. These dates are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen conditions.”

Drivers are encouraged to use caution while utilizing detours. Drivers should be aware of potential traffic delays or use an alternate route.

For more information about CSX maintenance and repairs, you can call the CSX Transporation Department at (229) 262-4394.

