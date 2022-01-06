Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

QVC files notice of nearly 2,000 layoffs after facility fire

A fire has ripped through a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping...
A fire has ripped through a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping television network, causing extensive damage to the facility.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A filing with state officials says the company that runs QVC is shutting down a North Carolina distribution center heavily damaged by a fire, putting nearly 2,000 people out of work.

News outlets report that on Dec. 29, Qurate Retail Group filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining and Notification notice with the North Carolina Department of Commerce announcing its plans.

The company wrote that “it will be closing and ceasing all operations” at its distribution center, according to a copy of the notice obtained by WRAL-TV.

The company writes in the notice that it will terminate all employees at the site, which employed 1,953 as of Dec. 29.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean Calhoun has been named the new head coach of the Colquitt County Packers.
New Colquitt Co. head football coach named
Reco Jones, Jr. was charged in connection to the shooting death of Frederick Gillard III, 28.
18-year-old charged in Valdosta shooting death
APD said the woman has been identified but her name hasn’t been released at this time.
Albany police investigating forgery incident
Fatal wreck
Man dies following Dougherty Co. wreck
Police said both have been found safe.
Update: Missing Albany mother, child found

Latest News

The Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia...
Warrant: 5-year-old might have started deadly Philadelphia house fire
Fatal fire investigators process "traumatic," "mass casualty" scene
Worth County
Worth Co. Health Department to host vaccine incentive event
Downtown Albany
Albany set to host public hearing for redevelopment plan