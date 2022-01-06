Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Phoenix police looking for man who shot leashed dog

The suspect shot and killed the dog, which was on a leash, after the dog growled at him, police...
The suspect shot and killed the dog, which was on a leash, after the dog growled at him, police said.(Phoenix Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KOLD/Gray News) - Police are looking for a man who shot a dog that growled at him while the dog was being walked.

The dog’s owner was walking her leashed dog at 11:10 p.m. late last month when a man approached them, according to KOLD.

Police said the man pulled a handgun from his pocket and shot the dog, killing it, after it reportedly growled at him.

The man then said sorry before leaving the scene.

The man is described as approximately 20 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds.

Investigators are seeking any information regarding the incident.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean Calhoun has been named the new head coach of the Colquitt County Packers.
New Colquitt Co. head football coach named
Fatal wreck
Man dies following Dougherty Co. wreck
Police looking to identify woman involved in forgery
Albany police looking to identify woman involved in forgery
Police said both have been found safe.
Update: Missing Albany mother, child found
Troopers said the vehicle tried to drive away and sideswiped another car.
3 killed in New Year’s Day traffic stop turned crash

Latest News

President Joe Biden spoke at the U.S. Capitol one year after a pro-Trump mob attacked.
Biden decries ‘big lie,’ blames Trump for Capitol insurrection
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi notes the first anniversary of the Capitol riot in comments Thursday.
Pelosi pays tribute to 'heroism' in face of Capitol riot
FILE - Director Peter Bogdanovich poses for a photo on Feb. 17, 2005, at the Regent Beverly...
Peter Bogdanovich, director of ‘Paper Moon,’ dead at 82
A mother in Ohio is living in a van with her four children. She said she can’t get help finding...
Mother living in van with 4 kids says she can’t find a place to live
This booking photograph provided by the N.H. Attorney General's office shows Kayla Montgomery,...
Stepmother of missing Harmony Montgomery charged with fraud