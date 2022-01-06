Ask the Expert
Litman Cathedral, Feeding the Valley hosts food box giveaway Saturday

Litman Cathedral food box giveaway scheduled for Jan. 8.
Litman Cathedral food box giveaway scheduled for Jan. 8.(Litman Cathedral HOGSIC)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany church is continuing to feed the community this weekend.

Litman Cathedral, in partnership with Feeding the Valley, will host their annual food box giveaway on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 9-11 a.m.

The event is drive-thru only at 1129 West Whitney Avenue.

Participants must have the trunk or backseat accessible for the food box to be placed inside the vehicle. Also, no one is allowed outside of their vehicle.

For more information, call (229) 439-2411.

