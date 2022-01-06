Leesburg man arrested in child exploitation case

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A Leesburg man was charged with sexual exploitation of children, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Hugh Duncan, 54, was arrested on Dec. 29 following a search of his home. The sheriff’s office said the Special Victim’s Unit, along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, served the warrant on the home and confiscated multiple devices during the search.

Duncan was charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Investigators say more charges may be added in the near future.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

