Leesburg man arrested in child exploitation case

Christopher Duncan was arrested for sexual exploitation of children.
Christopher Duncan was arrested for sexual exploitation of children.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A Leesburg man was charged with sexual exploitation of children, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Hugh Duncan, 54, was arrested on Dec. 29 following a search of his home. The sheriff’s office said the Special Victim’s Unit, along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, served the warrant on the home and confiscated multiple devices during the search.

Duncan was charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Investigators say more charges may be added in the near future.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

