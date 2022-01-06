Ask the Expert
Georgia pre-kindergarten teachers to get second $1,000 bonus

Yellow school bus
Yellow school bus(WALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - State-funded prekindergarten and child care teachers in Georgia will get a second round of $1,000 bonuses paid from federal coronavirus aid. The Department of Early Care and Learning announced the plan Tuesday.

An earlier round of bonuses last year paid a total of $33.4 million to more than 33,000 teachers statewide.

The state has also been using coronavirus aid to support private child care providers directly because of increased costs and decreased enrollments.

The state and its university system also made $1,000 bonus payments to K-12 and university employees last year using federal aid.

