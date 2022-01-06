Ask the Expert
GDOT: Lowndes Co. I-75 extended lane closures start Thursday

I-75
I-75(WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKE PARK, Ga. (WALB) - Lanes on I-75 will be closed starting Thursday night for construction, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

The north and south inside left lanes will be closed for an extended period for bridge construction at Exit 2/Lake Park/Bellville Road interchange.

The construction is for the components that will support the remaining lanes of the new bridge. Guardrails will also be installed to protect overhead signs at their new locations.

The lane closures may be in place until mid-February.

Two lanes of the new bridge opened. The old bridge that was built in 1961 was removed in November 2021.

This $28 million GDOT project to reconstruct and update the interchange is scheduled to be completed in the fall.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

