Fourth resident of Fla. retirement haven charged with voter fraud

Charles Franklin Barnes, 64, was arrested Tuesday and charged with 'casting more than one...
Charles Franklin Barnes, 64, was arrested Tuesday and charged with 'casting more than one ballot at any election.'(Source: Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) — A fourth resident of a massive Florida retirement community has been arrested on a charge of voter fraud.

Charles Barnes was arrested Tuesday on fraud charges for allegedly casting more than one ballot.

The arrest affidavit doesn’t detail the basis for the charge.

Barnes entered a not guilty plea on Thursday. His attorney, Victor Mead, didn’t immediately return an email inquiry.

Barnes’ arrest was the fourth for voter fraud in the past two months of residents of The Villages retirement community in a county that is a Republican stronghold in Florida.

Of the three other residents, two were registered Republicans and the third had no party affiliation.

