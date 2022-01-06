Chilly to mild sunshine to clouds and a slight chance of a shower Today. A good chance of showers arrives this evening. Colder overnight and cooler Friday. A frosty start to the weekend warms into the middle 70s by Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms take over Sunday night. Cooler to colder to start next week with plenty of sunshine.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

