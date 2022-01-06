First Alert Weather
2 Rain chances. Rollercoaster temperature ride
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Chilly to mild sunshine to clouds and a slight chance of a shower Today. A good chance of showers arrives this evening. Colder overnight and cooler Friday. A frosty start to the weekend warms into the middle 70s by Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms take over Sunday night. Cooler to colder to start next week with plenty of sunshine.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
