Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

2 Rain chances. Rollercoaster temperature ride
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Chilly to mild sunshine to clouds and a slight chance of a shower Today. A good chance of showers arrives this evening. Colder overnight and cooler Friday. A frosty start to the weekend warms into the middle 70s by Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms take over Sunday night. Cooler to colder to start next week with plenty of sunshine.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

Sean Calhoun has been named the new head coach of the Colquitt County Packers.
New Colquitt Co. head football coach named
Fatal wreck
Man dies following Dougherty Co. wreck
Police looking to identify woman involved in forgery
Albany police looking to identify woman involved in forgery
Police said both have been found safe.
Update: Missing Albany mother, child found
Troopers said the vehicle tried to drive away and sideswiped another car.
3 killed in New Year’s Day traffic stop turned crash