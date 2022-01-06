Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Couple married 44 years die of COVID-19 seconds apart

By WMUR Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, N.H. (WMUR) - A New Hampshire couple who spent nearly half a century together ended their love story in the hospital after they both contracted COVID-19, dying within seconds of each other.

William and Carol Stewart were a close-knit couple who had been married for 44 years and had known each other since they were just children, according to their daughter, Melissa Noke.

“They were the true definition of soulmates because it’s like having love birds: You can’t just buy one. You’ve got to buy both,” Noke said.

William and Carol Stewart were a close-knit couple who had been married for 44 years and had...
William and Carol Stewart were a close-knit couple who had been married for 44 years and had known each other since they were just children.(Source: Melissa Noke, WMUR via CNN)

In December, tragedy struck when the family of eight all tested positive for COVID-19. Carol Stewart spent two weeks on life support and William Stewart eight days. The latter suffered from lung, kidney and liver failure toward the end of his life.

Family members, including Noke, were unable to visit until the Stewarts’ Dec. 30 “Hero Walk” when the couple was wheeled past family and put together in a room.

“Placed both beds side by side, placing my mother’s hand into my father’s hand. As soon as they touched hands, my father took his last breath and then my mother, 10 seconds later,” Noke said. “We were relieved that they didn’t suffer any longer.”

The Stewarts died of COVID-19 seconds apart as soon as their hospital beds were put together...
The Stewarts died of COVID-19 seconds apart as soon as their hospital beds were put together and their hands touched each other, according to their daughter.(Source: Melissa Noke, WMUR via CNN)

Noke says her parents were unvaccinated. She says her message to others is to get the COVID-19 vaccine before it’s too late.

When asked what she would tell her parents right now, Noke said, “It’s an honor to be your daughter, and I love you and will see you again someday.”

The family has started a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral costs. It has raised almost $5,000.

Copyright 2022 WMUR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean Calhoun has been named the new head coach of the Colquitt County Packers.
New Colquitt Co. head football coach named
Fatal wreck
Man dies following Dougherty Co. wreck
Police said both have been found safe.
Update: Missing Albany mother, child found
Troopers said the vehicle tried to drive away and sideswiped another car.
3 killed in New Year’s Day traffic stop turned crash
The National Guard will be sent to at least 10 hospitals in Georgia. (Source: WALB)
Kemp to deploy National Guard to Phoebe, other Ga. hospitals

Latest News

Police said a gun discharged once when the 2-year-old took it from between a seat and the...
Texas toddler gets gun in car, shoots mother, sibling
Rio de Janeiro cancels some Carnival events over COVID surge
More big entertainment events are shifting gears as the omicron variant continues to spread.
Hollywood Minute: Grammys delayed, Sundance goes virtual due to omicron
Despite the surge, the Biden administration provided billions of dollars to fund resources for...
Major school districts stop in-person learning amid COVID surge
This photo shows members of the Oath Keepers on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6,...
Biden, Congress mark a year since violent Capitol insurrection