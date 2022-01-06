City closes part of Albany road

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany has closed part of Meredyth Drive, which started Thursday morning.

The closure will be around 100 feet east of Pointe North Boulevard.

The city said part of the road will be closed to install new facilities.

“Drivers will not be able to turn east onto Meredyth Drive from Point North Boulevard and will need to use the detours provided to access Meredyth Drive from Point North Boulevard,” city officials said.

The city said this will affect a small part of the road, which will be closed until the work is complete.

The city said a detour will be set up around the worksite using the alleyways.

“Motorists should expect delays and use caution when traveling in the area,” city officials said.

