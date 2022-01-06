Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

City closes part of Albany road

The City of Albany has closed part of Merdyth Drive, which started Thursday morning.
The City of Albany has closed part of Merdyth Drive, which started Thursday morning.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany has closed part of Meredyth Drive, which started Thursday morning.

The closure will be around 100 feet east of Pointe North Boulevard.

The city said part of the road will be closed to install new facilities.

“Drivers will not be able to turn east onto Meredyth Drive from Point North Boulevard and will need to use the detours provided to access Meredyth Drive from Point North Boulevard,” city officials said.

The city said this will affect a small part of the road, which will be closed until the work is complete.

The city said a detour will be set up around the worksite using the alleyways.

“Motorists should expect delays and use caution when traveling in the area,” city officials said.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean Calhoun has been named the new head coach of the Colquitt County Packers.
New Colquitt Co. head football coach named
Fatal wreck
Man dies following Dougherty Co. wreck
Police looking to identify woman involved in forgery
Albany police looking to identify woman involved in forgery
Police said both have been found safe.
Update: Missing Albany mother, child found
Troopers said the vehicle tried to drive away and sideswiped another car.
3 killed in New Year’s Day traffic stop turned crash

Latest News

Reco Jones, Jr. was charged in connection to the shooting death of Frederick Gillard III, 28.
18-year-old charged in Valdosta shooting death
Yellow school bus
Georgia pre-kindergarten teachers to get second $1,000 bonus
I-75
GDOT: Lowndes Co. I-75 extended lane closures start Thursday
Police looking to identify woman involved in forgery
Albany police looking to identify woman involved in forgery