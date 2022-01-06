Ask the Expert
Ashley Henderson hired as Monticello’s head football coach

Ashley Henderson has been hired as head coach for the Monticello Hurricanes.
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Ga. (WALB) - Ashley Henderson has joined the Jasper County/Monticello Athletic Department as the head football coach at Jasper County High School.

Henderson was previously the head coach for Thomas County Central High School for four seasons before being relieved of his duties.

In a statement, Henderson said, “Very excited to be the next head coach of the Monticello Hurricanes. I’ve been very impressed with the administration’s vision and hunger to build a winning program from the ground up. Throughout this process, they were very diligent and have really made my family feel at home. We look forward to rolling our sleeves up to get to work and be a part of the Monticello community.”

