APD needs help identifying reindeer statue thieves

By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) needs the community’s help identifying two men caught on surveillance stealing a reindeer statute from the Flint Riverquarium in downtown Albany.

A video on APD’s Facebook page shows two men pushing the stolen reindeer statue in a little red wagon up the sidewalk.

Police said the statue was stolen from the front of the aquarium on Dec. 27 around 5:30 a.m. but has been returned. It was discovered missing while city employees were preparing to remove downtown holiday decorations.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or APD at (229) 431-2100.

Caught on Camera: Two Men Taking Reindeer Statue, APD Needs Them Identified. Surveillance video retrieved from the Riverquaruim shows two white males pushing the stolen reindeer statue in a little red wagon up the sidewalk. The statue, which has since been returned, was stolen from the front of the Riverquarium on 12/27/21 around 5:30 a.m. It was discovered missing while City of Albany staff were preparing to remove downtown Albany holiday decorations. If anyone has information, call the Crime Stoppers at 229-436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Wednesday, January 5, 2022

