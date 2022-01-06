APD needs help identifying reindeer statue thieves
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) needs the community’s help identifying two men caught on surveillance stealing a reindeer statute from the Flint Riverquarium in downtown Albany.
A video on APD’s Facebook page shows two men pushing the stolen reindeer statue in a little red wagon up the sidewalk.
Police said the statue was stolen from the front of the aquarium on Dec. 27 around 5:30 a.m. but has been returned. It was discovered missing while city employees were preparing to remove downtown holiday decorations.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or APD at (229) 431-2100.
