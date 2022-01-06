Albany police looking to identify woman involved in forgery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police needs help identifying a woman involved in forgery, according to a Facebook post by the agency.

Police said the woman in the posted video was involved in forgery at Corner College convenience store in the 200 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard.

The suspect left in a black truck with a male driver heading south on Radium Springs Road, according to police.

Anyone who has information please call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or you can contact an investigator at 229-431-2100.

The Albany Ga Police Department would like the community's help with identifying the woman in the video. The suspect was involved in forgery at Corner College ( 230 E. Oglethorpe Blvd.) She left in a black truck with a white male driver heading south on Radium Springs Road. Anyone who has information please call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or they can contact an investigator at 229-431-2100 Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.