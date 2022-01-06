Albany police looking to identify woman involved in forgery

Ask the Expert
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police needs help identifying a woman involved in forgery, according to a Facebook post by the agency.

Police said the woman in the posted video was involved in forgery at Corner College convenience store in the 200 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard.

The suspect left in a black truck with a male driver heading south on Radium Springs Road, according to police.

Anyone who has information please call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or you can contact an investigator at 229-431-2100.

