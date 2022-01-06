Albany barbershop’s new COVID-19 protocols expected to stay

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cut-ology Barber Salon & Hairworks believes they are staying ahead of the curve with their new COVID-19 protocols.

In order to get your haircut or your hair done, you have to wear a mask. The shop expects this mandate to last forever.

Cut-ology staff said this decision is only to stay safe and avoid any outbreaks.

If it gets too crowded inside the shop, they will also require clients to wait inside their cars until is there is more space to have distance.

There was a concern after the holidays and the COVID-19 numbers continued to rise.

Cut-ology Owner Carlos Davis said they will not require your vaccination status for service.

Cut-ology Owner Carlos Davis explained if clients need a vaccination card as well.

“We haven’t got that far yet because, technically, everybody is going to tell you they’re vaccinated. So, it could become time-consuming if we try to do that. So, we’re just making sure everybody in here, from kids to adults, wear masks and everything. All the chairs are (socially distanced,)” said Davis.

