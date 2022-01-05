Warming up as rain returns

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High clouds with plenty of sunshine and much milder temperatures Tuesday afternoon. Tonight clouds thicken which keeps lows in the 40s therefore not as cold. Wednesday. morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine and more seasonal low-mid 60s.

The warming trend continues through Thursday while rain becomes likely. As the next cold front slides east expect scattered showers through the afternoon and evening. It’ll be a quick moving front that ushers in our next plunge of colder air. With plenty of sunshine highs only top the low 50s on Friday.

Weekend starts cold and dry but ends warm and wet. Highs rise from the mid 60s to mid 70s with scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday into early Monday. Drier and unseasonably cool into midweek.

