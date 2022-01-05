Thomasville City Schools recommend masks amid new COVID surge

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - It was the first day back to school for the children of Thomas County, and despite another COVID surge, safety protocols remain unadjusted.

Before winter break, Thomasville City Schools had recently lifted its mask requirement to a recommendation. Thomasville High School principal Brian Beaty said students responded to that change very well, with many choosing to still wear a mask.

Now with the new, highly transmissible omicron variant causing a surge in cases, Beaty said he believes students will continue to take precautions; however, protocols will remain the same for the time being.

“I personally have not heard any concerns today from any parents or students,” he said. “I’m not saying they’re not out there, but I think our community trusts us, they trust our judgement and they know that we offer a safe environment here. We’re continuing to stay open and keep education moving forward.”

Officials said with it being the first day back, it’s too soon to determine if community cases will cause an issue inside schools just yet. According to Beaty, the district has plans in place and acts fast when positive cases are detected in the school system previously.

One student said he wears his mask and will continue to for safety. However, he believes maybe taking a break from in-person learning ahead of an outbreak could help with preventing it from happening.

Officials say they will continue with the safety precautions in place for now but are prepared to adjust if necessary.

