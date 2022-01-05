Southwest Georgia schools are heading back after Christmas break. Here’s how COVID is affecting the return for some.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As schools and colleges head back after Christmas break, a number of them are altering plans amid a surge of COVID-19 cases.

Here are the schools that are altering their plans because of COVID-19. The school systems and colleges included are ones that are requiring face masks, altering start dates or making any substantial changes because of COVID-19, such as changes to quarantine time or virtual learning. This does not include the school systems and colleges that are strongly encouraging masks.

Albany Technical College

Albany Technical College has pushed back the start date of the spring 2022 semester. The new semester will now start on Jan. 10.

Ben Hill County Schools

The school system recently announced new COVID-19 protocols.

Dooly County Schools

The Dooly County School System has put a “mask required” policy in place. It went into effect on Jan. 3

Pelham City Schools

Pelham City Schools has pushed back its return to school. Classes will resume on Jan. 10. When students and staff return, the school system said masks are required.

This is a developing list of schools and colleges. As more southwest Georgia school systems and colleges announce plans, we’ll update this story.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.