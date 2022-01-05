Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Reaction: Gov. Kemp plans to loosen restrictions for carrying handguns

By Kiera Hood
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp pushed for new laws that loosen restrictions for carrying handguns in the state.

At a news conference Wednesday morning, Kemp said he wanted to do away with the need for a license to carry a gun.

“Building a safer, stronger Georgia starts with hard-working Georgians having the ability to protect themselves and their families,” Kemp said.

Kemp said there is a growing need for people to be able to carry a gun without government approval.

Reaction poured in from around the state, including here in Southwest Georgia.

Nelson Burnett, owner of Center Mass Firearms in Camilla, said there needs to be a full vetting process for those interested in owning a weapon.

“I think it’s a good idea for them to have a background check done on them and have to have a carry license. What it does, it gives the public or the government enough to make sure that only law-abiding and honest, upstanding citizens are toting firearms. So, I would not be in favor of the governor doing away with that,” Burnette said.

Charles Goodson, the owner of ESC Firearms and First Aid Training in Albany said, either way, this will not keep the wrong people from owning a gun.

“Criminals are already not going through and getting their weapons license and they still have the ability to get weapons. Going through and outlawing weapons is never going to take weapons out of the hands of criminals. Be a responsible gun owner, have the training, know how to store your gun when it’s not in your possession. Keep your family safe, keep your children particularly safe,” Goodson said.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck
Man dies following Dougherty Co. wreck
The National Guard will be sent to at least 10 hospitals in Georgia. (Source: WALB)
Kemp to deploy National Guard to Phoebe, other Ga. hospitals
Crime scene
Law enforcement sets up operation to indict 40 Albany gang members
The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital system is up 57% in one week and up 335% over...
Phoebe seeing ‘explosive growth’ in COVID infections, hospitalizations
Industrial accident at boating plant in Americus leaves 3 injured, sheriffs say
Industrial accident at boating plant in Americus leaves 3 injured, sheriffs say

Latest News

Yellow school bus
Georgia pre-kindergarten teachers to get second $1,000 bonus
I-75
GDOT: Lowndes Co. I-75 extended lane closures start Thursday
Police looking to identify woman involved in forgery
Albany police looking to identify woman involved in forgery
APD needs help identifying reindeer statue thieves
APD needs help identifying reindeer statue thieves
WALB
COVID positivity with staff members forces Albany Tech delay spring semester