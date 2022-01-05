Phoebe gives OK for construction of major projects

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A slew of major projects for Phoebe Putney Health System was given the go-ahead on Wednesday.

The Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital board of directors approved a $140 million plan for new construction projects. These include a new emergency and trauma center, a new NICU and a new ICU.

Phoebe officials said they will now be able to apply for certificates of need for the projects.

Officials said most of the money for the project will come from Phoebe’s hospital investment fund and that funding will also be supplemented by philanthropic donations.

“These projects will transform the delivery of emergency services in southwest Georgia by creating the largest and most advanced emergency and trauma center in the region,” said Joe Austin, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital CEO. “It will also dramatically expand our NICU space and allow us to remain on the cutting-edge of care for our tiniest patients, and it will provide us with additional intensive care rooms and more efficient and modern space for our critical care teams.”

The hospital system is planning to apply for the certificates in the spring.

Phoebe officials said they also hope to begin construction on the new tower that will connect to the current ER later in the year and hope to have it finished by 2025. Phoebe also plans to ask for permission to expand its NICU to around 50 beds. Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is licensed for 27 beds but averages 40 NICU patients daily.

