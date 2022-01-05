Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Oldest WWII vet dies at age 112 in New Orleans

FILE - World War II veteran Lawrence Brooks holds a photo of him taken in 1943, as he...
FILE - World War II veteran Lawrence Brooks holds a photo of him taken in 1943, as he celebrates his 110th birthday at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, on Sept. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - Lawrence Brooks, the United States’ oldest World War II veteran, died Wednesday morning, according to his daughter and caregiver, Vanessa Brooks, WVUE reported. He was 112 years old.

Vanessa Brooks told the Military Times her father’s health was winding down and he was in and out of the local veterans’ hospital several times in recent months but was still alert, enjoying the holidays and watching his beloved Saints play until the end.

The National World War II Museum released a statement saying, in part, it was “deeply saddened by the loss.”

“He was a dear friend, who celebrated his birthday with us every year starting in 2014, when he was just a spry 105-year-old. His consistent advice when asked for the secret behind his longevity was, ‘Serve God and be nice to people.’ We are feeling his loss heavily today at the Museum, and we offer our condolences to his daughter Vanessa and his family,” a post on Instagram read.

Lawrence Brooks was one of 15 children.

Edith Francisco, a fellow church member, greets World War II veteran Lawrence Brooks as he...
Edith Francisco, a fellow church member, greets World War II veteran Lawrence Brooks as he celebrates his 110th birthday at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Brooks was born Sept. 12, 1909, and served in the predominantly African-American 91st Engineer Battalion, which was stationed in New Guinea and then the Philippines during World War II. He was a servant to three white officers in his battalion. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)

He was born in 1909 north of Baton Rouge in Norwood, Louisiana, and was raised outside of Stephenson, Mississippi, a small town where his family moved for work during the Depression.

He was drafted into the Army at the age of 31 and spent World War II in the predominantly African American 91st Engineer Battalion. He was stationed in Australia, New Guinea and the Philippines. Classified as service personnel, he cleaned and cooked for three of the battalion’s white officers and attained the rank of Private 1st Class.

After the war, the museum says Brooks worked as a forklift operator for four decades, retiring in his seventies. His wife, Leona, died in November 2008, and he is survived by five children, 13 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck
Man dies following Dougherty Co. wreck
The National Guard will be sent to at least 10 hospitals in Georgia. (Source: WALB)
Kemp to deploy National Guard to Phoebe, other Ga. hospitals
Crime scene
Law enforcement sets up operation to indict 40 Albany gang members
The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital system is up 57% in one week and up 335% over...
Phoebe seeing ‘explosive growth’ in COVID infections, hospitalizations
Industrial accident at boating plant in Americus leaves 3 injured, sheriffs say
Industrial accident at boating plant in Americus leaves 3 injured, sheriffs say

Latest News

Rex Hickman, foreground, sifts through the rubble of his burned home with the help of his son...
‘Miraculous’ Colorado wildfire evacuation likely saved lives
Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older. Earlier this week, the Food and...
US advisers debate Pfizer boosters for younger teens
Roane General Hospital nurse Chania Batten is shown at a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic...
US hospitals seeing different kind of COVID surge this time
Students will not be returning to classrooms in Chicago Wednesday after teachers voted for...
Chicago cancels classes after teachers union backs remote learning
Roane General Hospital nurse Chania Batten is shown at a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic...
‘Flurona’: You can get COVID-19 and the flu at the same time