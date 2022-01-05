Ask the Expert
Lee Co. Schools under new COVID protocols

By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - At least 15,000 Georgians a day are testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

And that COVID in the community is putting area schools in a tough spot.

Lee County Schools noticed a high community spread, so they are implementing new protocols.

There are four levels the Lee County School System developed. They are in level 3 now. The levels are based on the amount of positive COVID test cases in Lee County.

The level 3 protocols are:

  • Increased spacing in large classrooms
  • Visitors and volunteers visits to campus paused
  • Large employee meetings being virtual
  • Face coverings mandatory for all Lee County staff

At this point, masks for children on all levels are still optional and targeted closures are possible for individual classes, schools, hallways, and schools are also possible.

The fourth level would make masks mandatory, limit the use of outdoor facilities, limit capacity for all school events, and would introduce remote learning options for parents.

Lee County Schools Spokesperson Yolanda Robinson said the school system’s success in the fall made them develop a plan that she hopes parents trust them with.

Bus drivers are also taking extra precautions against COVID-19.
“It’s here and we’re doing the best job to deal with it. But just as COVID is changing every day, we just need the leniency of parents and our community members that we will have to adjust and change. Recesses are normal so that they be outside when they can be,’” Robinson said.

Said Robinson: “We’re trying not to interrupt the normal flow as much as we can.”

