2 cold fronts on the way
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Decreasing clouds and in the mid 60s Today. Increasing clouds tomorrow with a chance of showers by afternoon. Drier and colder Friday and to start of the weekend. We warm into the middle 70s by Sunday with showers and thunderstorms likely by the evening. Colder and drier again Monday and Tuesday. Frost is possible Friday and Saturday morning and again Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

