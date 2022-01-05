Dougherty Co. planning to distribute free COVID-19 tests

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County is buying take-home COVID-19 tests to give to residents for free.

The county commission approved the purchase as COVID cases are rising and tests are becoming scarce.

Dougherty County Administrator Michael McCoy said they are buying 10,000 take-home COVID tests. The main thing you need is your photo ID proving you are a Dougherty County resident.

They are still working on a distribution plan with Phoebe and Albany Area Primary Health Care.

McCoy said they’re planning to set up multiple pick-up locations in different parts of Dougherty County.

They said this decision is not only to help people but to relieve some stress in the health system.

“Unfortunately, it’s not available readily in our community and, of course, we have a lot of folks in our community who do not have the ability to pay for these tests even if they were available,” said McCoy.

This investment costs $135,000 and is covered through American Rescue Plan funding. These tests are just for people who live in Dougherty County.

