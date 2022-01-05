Dougherty Co. Health Dept. offering free HIV testing on Tuesdays

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Health Department is making it easier for people to find out their HIV status. They’re doing this by offering free testing on Tuesdays. And, no appointment is needed.

HIV Prevention Manager Meghan Herendeen filled WALB’s Nathalie Moreau in on everything the Department of Public Health is doing to reduce the spread of HIV.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website, there were over 58,000 people living with HIV in Georgia by the end of 2019. And in order to reduce those numbers, they are offering testing to people across the community.

“At our health departments, they’ll use this test kit here which is called Insti. Insti is a play on the word instant because it takes 60 seconds for us to get your results with this test. It’s a finger-stick blood test and you get your results before you leave the health department,” said Herendeen.

HIV Testing Kit from the Dougherty County Department of Public Health (WALB)

So, who should get tested?

“The CDC recommends that you get tested at least once in their lifetime. If you are sexually active, you should test at least once per year but if you’re engaging in risky sexual behavior like unprotected sex or multiple sex partners, you should test more frequently. You can talk to your health care provider about their exact recommendations but it’s usually three to six months,” said Herendeen.

Dougherty County Department of Public Health (WALB)

Testing is from 9 a.m. to noon at the Dougherty County Health Department, at 1710 South Slappey Boulevard.

Now, if you are unable to make it to the testing on Tuesdays, you can still get tested for free. You can call the Department of Public Health at (229) 638-6424 to set up an appointment.

