Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Dog protected owner from freezing on snowy mountain in Croatia, rescuers say

This photo provided by Croatian Mountain Rescue Service shows a hiker and his dog during a...
This photo provided by Croatian Mountain Rescue Service shows a hiker and his dog during a rescue operation at Mount Velebit, in Croatia on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Croatian rescuers are praising a dog who protected his injured owner from freezing high on a snowy mountain, keeping him warm for 13 hours in the dark until he could get medical attention. “Friendship and love between man and dog know no boundaries,” the county’s mountain rescue service wrote on Twitter Tuesday. The accident occurred late on Jan. 1 more than 1,700 meters (5,600 feet) up Mount Velebit, that stretches along Croatia’s Adriatic Sea coast.(Croatian Mountain Rescue Service via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — And it wasn’t a Saint Bernard.

Croatian rescuers are praising a dog who protected his injured owner from freezing high on a snowy mountain, keeping him warm for 13 hours in the dark until he could get medical attention.

“Friendship and love between man and dog know no boundaries,” the county’s mountain rescue service wrote on Twitter Tuesday, with a photo of the dog lying on top of his master on a stretcher.

The accident occurred late on Jan. 1 more than 1,700 meters (5,600 feet) up Mount Velebit, that stretches along Croatia’s Adriatic Sea coast. Rescuers say both man and dog — an Alaskan Malamute called North — slipped and fell about 150 meters (500 feet).

The hiker seriously hurt his leg but the dog was uninjured, and used its body heat to keep him warm as temperatures dropped after nightfall and rescuers strove to locate them.

“(North) curled beside him and warmed him with his body,” the rescue service’s post said. “His loyalty didn’t stop even when the rescuers came, he was one of us, guarding his man for 13 hours.”

Rescuers said the overnight operation was particularly difficult because of snow, ice and broken tree boughs that blocked access to the spot. A team of 27 took part in the rescue, reaching the pair around midnight and handing over the hiker to medics about 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

“This example could teach us all how to care about each other,” the rescuers said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck
Man dies following Dougherty Co. wreck
The National Guard will be sent to at least 10 hospitals in Georgia. (Source: WALB)
Kemp to deploy National Guard to Phoebe, other Ga. hospitals
Crime scene
Law enforcement sets up operation to indict 40 Albany gang members
The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital system is up 57% in one week and up 335% over...
Phoebe seeing ‘explosive growth’ in COVID infections, hospitalizations
Industrial accident at boating plant in Americus leaves 3 injured, sheriffs say
Industrial accident at boating plant in Americus leaves 3 injured, sheriffs say

Latest News

Rex Hickman, foreground, sifts through the rubble of his burned home with the help of his son...
‘Miraculous’ Colorado wildfire evacuation likely saved lives
Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older. Earlier this week, the Food and...
US advisers debate Pfizer boosters for younger teens
Roane General Hospital nurse Chania Batten is shown at a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic...
US hospitals seeing different kind of COVID surge this time
Students will not be returning to classrooms in Chicago Wednesday after teachers voted for...
Chicago cancels classes after teachers union backs remote learning
Roane General Hospital nurse Chania Batten is shown at a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic...
‘Flurona’: You can get COVID-19 and the flu at the same time