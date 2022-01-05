Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office receives over $23,000 grant from GOHS

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant for over $23,000 in an effort to help make roads safer in Georgia.

The sheriff’s office received a $23,483.20 High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS). Funding for the grant is provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and is awarded based upon the partnership with the GOHS in helping to reduce crashes, injuries, and deaths across the state.

High Visibility Enforcement combines highly visible and proactive law enforcement to target a specific traffic safety issue designed to change unlawful and dangerous driving behaviors that contribute to most of the fatal and serious injury traffic crashes on our roads

“With the increase in the number of persons killed in traffic crashes in Georgia and across the nation over the last year, the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is working with partners like Crisp County Sheriff’s Office to implement programs designed to stop the risky driving behaviors that are contributing to a majority of our serious-injury and fatality crashes,” Allen Poole, director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, said. “Many of the fatal traffic crashes on our roads are preventable, and we will continue to work with our educational and enforcement partners to develop programs and initiatives that are designed to get Georgia to our goal of zero traffic deaths.”

“We are grateful to be selected for this grant. This funding will help provide resources that will be used to help keep Georgia roads safe at no cost to our taxpayers,” said Sheriff Billy Hancock.

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is a partner in the Operation Zero Tolerance DUI and Click It or Ticket seatbelt campaigns. The agency said they will also conduct mobilizations throughout the year in coordination with GOSH’s year-round waves of high visibility patrols and multi-jurisdictional sobriety checkpoints.

The grant will continue through September of 2022.

