Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say

Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and 40-year-old Bobby Jo Green on three counts of child neglect after deputies learned their 11-year-old son had been left home alone for weeks.(Source: Cochise County Sheriff's Office via KPHO/KTVK)
By Peter Valencia, KPHO/KTVK Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:59 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
ELFRIDA, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK) - An Arizona couple has been arrested after deputies say they left their 11-year-old son home alone from Thanksgiving to mid-December, and he missed school for at least two weeks.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office says they responded Dec. 12 to a report of a welfare check in Elfrida, which is about 27 miles north of Douglas and just north of McNeal. Deputies say they arrived to find an 11-year-old boy left alone inside his own home, AZFamily reports.

The child told authorities that his mother left the state before Thanksgiving and his father had left just after Thanksgiving. The boy explained that he had not been to school for two weeks and had frozen food for himself to eat while his parents were away.

Deputies tried multiple times to contact both parents but were unsuccessful. Authorities took the boy and placed him under the care of Child Protective Services.

Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and 40-year-old Bobby Jo Green on three counts of child neglect. They were taken into custody the night of Dec. 29 after returning from an unknown location.

At last check, the pair was being held on $100,000 bond each.

An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

